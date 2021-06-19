Encuentro Orchestra To Play Concerts in Tenerife and Gran Canaria

With a repertoire by Schoenberg and Tchaikovsky, the Encuentro Orchestra will play auditoriums in Oviedo, Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on June 26, 27 and 28, respectively.

Led by the Venezuelan-Spanish orchestra conductor, Gustavo Dudamel, and the Spanish actress, Maria Valverde, the Dudamel Foundation launched its “Encuentros” project ten years ago as a commitment to upskilling, training and excellence as vehicles for upward social mobility. Culture as a factor for development is a priority issue for the Dudamel Foundation and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation, an idea that is also shared by the SEGIB and the High Commissioner against Child Poverty.

The “Encuentros” project seeks to inspire and teach a new generation of young leaders to build a better world. Under this spirit, the foundation brings together students from the Americas and Spain to work with high-level maestros/mentors in the “Encuentro Orchestra”, described by maestro Gustavo Dudamel as “premium world-class” training.

For two weeks, Gustavo Dudamel will run workshops and concerts with additional master classes and modules led by a faculty of music professors from the leading orchestras around the world, such as the Venezuelan violinist, Alejandro Carreno, and the principal cellist, Johan Stern, among others. These tutors will provide the young artists from the Dudamel Foundation with musical and leadership training before setting out on a cultural tour that, with a repertoire by Schoenberg and Tchaikovsky, will take them to auditoriums in Oviedo, Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on 26, 27 and 28 June, respectively.

The “Encuentros” project forms part of the events to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Ibero-American Summits of Heads of State and Government and the 15th anniversary of the Ibero-American Cultural Charter, which was approved at the Montevideo Summit in 2006 and presented one year later in Hall 12 of the Prado Museum, where the concert will take place, by the then Minster for Culture, Carmen Calvo.

