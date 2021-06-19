Domestic Employee Arrested In Valencia For Stealing Her Employers Jewellry

DOMESTIC Employee Arrested In Valencia For Stealing €5,540 Worth Of Her Employer’s Jewellry



National Police officers have arrested a 64-year-old woman – with no previous criminal record – in the town of Gandia, in the province of Valencia, after she had been found stealing a total of 13 jewels valued at €5,540 from the house where she worked as a domestic worker, taking advantage of the trust that the owners had placed in her.

The officers learned of the events at the beginning of this month, when the owners of the house reported several jewels going missing, that they had stored in a drawer in one of the rooms in their home, and immediately after realising that her bosses knew about the disappearance of the precious jewels, the woman stopped going to the home to clean, which raised the suspicions of the owners.

Upon being informed of what happened, officers began investigations to identify the person who could have stolen the jewelry, and during the course of the investigations, the police officers found out that the domestic employee, since October, had gone on several occasions to a second-hand trading establishment to sell objects that she had obviously previously seized in the home where she worked.

It was evident that the alleged thief had taken advantage of the trust that the owners of the home had placed in her by stealing a total of 13 jewels valued at €5,450 that she had found stored in a drawer, while the officers also learned that the woman, in addition to having access to all the rooms of the house, used to be left alone doing her work.

The investigations saw the domestic employee arrested, of Spanish origin, was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of serious theft, and brought to justice, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

