Amazon Prime Day 2021 Will Have Two Million Discounted Items Next Monday 21 and Tuesday 22



Amazon Prime customers can once again take advantage of some amazing offers next Monday 21 and Tuesday 22, when the e-commerce giant holds its Amazon Prime Day 2021, where an incredible two million items will be on offer at discounted prices.

In this 48-hour sale, you can take advantage of offers on items from all categories, such as electronics, fashion products, beauty products, technology, home, and garden items, children’s toys, and maybe pick yourself up an early-Summer bargain.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Spanish publication El Pais is already running a live, minute-by-minute coverage showing some of the best offers that will be available during Amazon Prime Day 2021, as some items will not be available for the entire 48 hours, they will be limited, or ‘flash-offers’, at special prices, or maybe end-of-stock items going at a low price for just a few hours.

All purchases have other advantages available, such as free and fast shipping, from 24-hours to three days depending on the item, plus there will be access to Prime Music, where two million song titles will be free, Prime Reading will offer a selection of ebooks, and there will be an opportunity to sign up to Prime Video – if you are not already subscribed – where you can get a free 30-day trial.

This discount campaign begins at 12am on Monday 21, and runs until 11.59pm on Tuesday 22, but do bear in mind that offers can have different prices at differing hours, so maybe try out the El Pais Escaparte live coverage and see if you can secure the best prices at the right time.

As with all online transactions, you should continue to take care to operate safely, check that you are using a secure web address – and it is duly marked with a padlock – and use a prepaid card or secure payment platform such as Paypal.

If you are not yet subscribed to Amazon Prime, the service with which you will enjoy these exclusive benefits and many more, you can do so here.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.