The Axarquia-Costa del Sol Commonwealth fuses cinema and gastronomy.

THE Axarquia-Costa del Sol Commonwealth fuses cinema and gastronomy from the hand of chef Roberto Soler.

The head of Escuela de Cocina de Sabores created ‘Toy Boy’ biscuits to express gratitude to the production team for choosing the region once again for the second season’s filming.

Last week, Soler distributed the biscuits on the set of the series, which is being shot on Nerja’s El Cauelo beach under the Covid-19 protocol.

The town hall, through Councillor for Tourism Gema Garca, also presented the technical crew, directors, and actors with a promotional gift from the town.

Soler said he is a fan of the show, which airs on Antena 3 and Netflix, and that when he learned about the production in the area, he knew he wanted to create some biscuits to mark “a historic event.”

“It’s not every day that a series of this caliber is filmed in the region,” remarked the chef in charge of the Sabores Cooking School, who finds inspiration in the series “in the scenes of my land that can be seen in each of the chapters.”

“Soler has managed to make cinema and gastronomy a delicious combination in Axarquia,” said Juan Peas, a member of the Tourism Department, who emphasised the importance of Toy Boy choosing different Axarquia locations for its second season, recognising the significance of the Axarquia Film Office as a support, management, and inter-institutional mediation window.

“We want the staff to have a pleasant memory of Axarquia as well as a good taste,” Peas said of the original biscuits, which included the logos of Axarquia Film, Mancomunidad Axarquia Costa del Sol, and Toy Boy.

As reported by Axarquia Plus