Nerja Town Council Intensifies Surveillance On The Chillar River

Nerja Town Council will intensify surveillance at the access to the Chillar River.

THE Councils for Safety, Health and Environment report that the Nerja Town Council will intensify surveillance at the access to the Chillar River, which has been closed for a year, its recreational use being prohibited as a preventive measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus, avoiding that there are crowds of visitors.

The Security Councillor, Francisco Arce, explained that “a team made up of Local Police officers and members of Civil Protection will reinforce surveillance at the access barrier, since despite the prohibition, they continue to people approaching the river, especially on weekends, not complying with the measure, which has led to penalties for people who have broken the ban or for parking vehicles in a prohibited area, despite the informational signs that warn of the prohibitions.”

The councillor for Health and the Environment, Javier Rodríguez, has appealed to the responsibility of neighbours and visitors in the face of the worrying health situation that we are experiencing in recent weeks, in which infections have increased, recalling that it is Bathing in the Chillar River is prohibited along its entire channel, including pools, as well as access to it upstream of its confluence with the Higerón River for hiking and other active or educational tourism activities.

