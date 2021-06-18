Nerja Is The Epicentre Of National Athletics

This weekend, June 19 and 20, the national athletics elite in the sub23 category will meet in Nerja at the 36th Open-air Championship of Spain.

DURING this weekend, June 19 and 20, the national athletics elite in the sub23 category will meet in Nerja at the 36th Open-air Championship of Spain that is held on the athletics tracks of the Sports City, bringing together more than 630 athletes from 152 clubs. The event will not have an audience due to a security measure against the coronavirus, and will instead be broadcast live through the internet.

The sporting event was presented this morning, June 17, by the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, the Vice President of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation and President of the Andalucian Athletics Federation, Enrique López Cuenca, and the Councillor for Sports, Daniel Rivas.

The mayor highlighted the importance of Nerja once again being the epicentre of national athletics, “which is good from a sporting point of view, but also from a tourist point of view since together with the Spanish Athletics Master Championship that is celebrated in Malaga, the province welcomes more than 2,000 athletes this weekend.”

He has also reiterated the City Council’s commitment and involvement in holding elite sporting events in Nerja, underlining that “betting on sports and youth is betting on the future, but also on promoting tourism, two fundamental pillars at this time.”

