Mijas Seeks New Golf Brand in Consensus with the Courses

THE Mijas City Council works in the search for its own brand together with the golf courses that differentiates the municipality from the rest of other destinations, for which it has focused on this sports with a specific plan that aspires to lead the reception of this type of tourists nationally and internationally and to break with seasonality.

According to the plan delivered by the University of Malaga, golf tourism generates a high economic impact both direct and indirect in the territory thanks to the development of quality tourism, since golf tourists spend more than other segments. In addition, it allows diversifying the tourist offer and contributes to seasonal adjustment by presenting its high season between the months of October and April.

The mayor of Tourism, José Carlos Martín and the councillor for Sports, Andrés Ruiz, have met again this Wednesday, June 16, with the owners of the city’s golf courses to continue developing the ‘golf marketing plan’ prepared by the University of Malaga (UMA) for the City Council. As reported by Malaga Hoy, the head of tourism has pointed out that at the meeting, the City Council has shown the businessmen of the sector “the three proposals that we have for the name and motto for the brand that will cover the Mijas offer,” being “one of the recommendations that appear in the project and we are already immersed in it.” He has detailed that in a few days, “the company in charge of carrying out this action will send everyone the options we have studied and at the next meeting, we will choose that hallmark that differentiates us from the rest of destinations associated with this sport,” Martín has assured.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Martín has indicated that Mijas seeks to promote its own brand and will work on it to distinguish itself from other international competitors in this field, ensuring that “we have to make a difference and that lovers of this sport in Spain and in the world think about Mijas when thinking about playing golf.” The mayor stated, “There is still a way to go, but that ‘branding’ that we are going to create will be closely linked to quality and safety, so we have all the factors in our favour” while adding that “this tourist segment is always a great ally to break seasonality in the city.” For this reason, he remarked that in the current post-Covid period “it is essential to promote it since it also adapts perfectly to the new options of safe and outdoor activities that travellers are looking for after the pandemic.”