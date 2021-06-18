Martin Lewis On GMB As Guest Host After Piers Morgan Exit

CONSUMER expert, Martin Lewis, has been revealed as the new Good Morning Britain guest host.

Lewis founded the hugely successful website, moneysavingexpert.com, which offers financial advice and money-saving tips, before he sold it for a massive £87 million. He has featured on the show as a guest contributor regularly.

Lewis says he is “stoked” to be joining Susanna Reid as a presenter, Birmingham Mail reports.

He is promising to hold “power to account” during the three days he will be in the hot seat – from June 28 until June 30.

It is rumoured that ITV bosses may offer Lewis a longer time as presenter of the show if all goes well.

Talking about his new role, Lewis said: “For 15 years I loved answering questions on Good Morning Britain.

“Now I’m stoked about getting the chance to ask them. While I hope to set the agenda on key consumer issues like scams and the financially excluded, I’m also up for the challenge of spreading my wings on all subjects.

“And when it comes to holding power to account, I always play fair with a straight bat, but that doesn’t stop me swinging it hard.”

Lewis, is urging people to renew their EHIC (European Health Card) and shared his top tips for protecting holiday bookings during the ongoing pandemic, Daily Record reports. The financial guru said: “If you’re renewing your EHIC you’ll get the new Global Health Insurance Card”, urging the 6.4 million people who have an out of date EHIC to renew, also informing people that if their EHIC is currently in date, this can be used as the new Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC).

