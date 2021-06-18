Enjoy Ladies’ Day in Albanchez

THE Breeze “Spring into Summer Big Bash” raised over €2,000 for Caritas in Albanchez.

Now, a month after, Breeze 97.7FM are at it again.

On Saturday June 26, Breeze are delighted to be hosting an Ascot-themed Ladies’ Day event at the new entertainments area at Bar El Puente in Albanchez.

From 4pm onwards there will be live music, horse racing on the big screen, entertainments and attractions to raise funds for Caritas, whose food bank and community outreach are seeing record demand, thanks to the Covid pandemic.

Billing it as a great opportunity to dress up and wear fabulous hats, Breeze are asking everyone to have a flutter and a good time on Ladies’ Day.

The event is set to be a sell-out as tickets at €5 include admission and a chance to win a luxury hamper of British food and drink.

Tickets are available from the Breeze studio and Harrisons Convenience Store in Albox was well as Bar El Puente in Albanchez.