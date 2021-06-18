Enjoy Ladies’ Day in Albanchez

Linda Hall
ASCOT THEME: An excuse to dress up, have a flutter and help Caritas Photo credit: Breeze 97.7FM

THE Breeze “Spring into Summer Big Bash” raised over €2,000 for Caritas in Albanchez.

Now, a month after, Breeze 97.7FM are at it again.
On Saturday June 26, Breeze are delighted to be hosting an Ascot-themed Ladies’ Day event at the new entertainments area at Bar El Puente in Albanchez.

From 4pm onwards there will be live music, horse racing on the big screen, entertainments and attractions to raise funds for Caritas, whose food bank and community outreach are seeing record demand, thanks to the Covid pandemic.

Billing it as a great opportunity to dress up and wear fabulous hats, Breeze are asking everyone to have a flutter and a good time on Ladies’ Day.

The event is set to be a sell-out as tickets at €5 include admission and a chance to win a luxury hamper of British food and drink.

Tickets are available from the Breeze studio and Harrisons Convenience Store in Albox was well as Bar El Puente in Albanchez.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

