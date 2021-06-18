British Holidaymakers Postponing Getaways Over Uncertainty With UK Government’s Traffic Light System.

Britons are postponing their holidays over uncertainty with the current changes to destinations on the government’s traffic light system, according to a recent report from Travel Counsellors who said that people are now looking well ahead when planning their next big holiday.

Almost a third of new holiday bookings (31%) made last week were for winter 2021-22, and 23% were for summer 2022 with the UK still remaining this year’s most popular summer destination for staycations.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The US, Maldives, UAE and Barbados are leading the bookings for the winter, while Spain, Greece, and the US and are the most searched popular destinations for summer 2022.

Travel Counsellors received more than 500 customer enquiries for summer staycations last week, as the UK remains as the most popular destination for this summer – 23% of new summer bookings made last week – followed by Greece (8%) and the US (8%).

Global sales director Jim Eastwood said: “Because of the current travel insecurity and the government’s ambiguity on amber destinations, customers are planning well ahead and making bookings – or re-booking – for up to summer next year. By booking with one of our trusted travel advisors clients can receive the latest advice and know that there is someone on hand to amend arrangements should plans have to change, whilst being safe in the knowledge that their money is fully financially protected.

“Travel has of course become more complex than ever, with the traffic light system and latest FCDO advice to navigate. Placing travel plans in the hands of an experienced travel professional has never felt so important.”

Smaller, independent businesses are reporting similar booking patterns with consumers holding off until at least late summer, and those who had already booked for summer postponing.

David Matthews, who runs Further Afield, a collection of small hotels, B&Bs and self-catering properties in the UK and Europe, said property owners he spoke to have seen every booking for May pushed back to the autumn. Matthews, who also owns a guesthouse in Andalucía, added that bookings for his own business were from the domestic market and Germany: “We have not seen anything at all from the UK.”

Related:

Around 13,000 Brits rushed to get back after Portugal was put on the UK’s amber travel list. Faro was among six airports in ­Portugal — others include Lisbon and Porto — from which holidaymakers jetted to the UK today on more than 70 flights.

Many people at Faro were said to be at their wits’ end because nose and throat swab centres on the Algarve were shut over the weekend before they needed to get back to avoid quarantine. The airport authorities had a mobile testing centre brought in on a lorry because of “insufficient capacity” to deal with walk-ins.

Some Brits even clubbed together to pay for private jets home. Katherine Hitchen, 30, was among those forced to cut short a holiday when No10 removed Portugal’s green list travel status.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.