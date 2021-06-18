Blue Path To Boost Blue Economy With Artificial Reefs And Nautical Bases On Malaga Coast

The creation of new aquatic and underwater resources, such as artificial reefs, or nautical bases, among others, will link the province of Malaga with the blue economy.

The Blue Path of the Malaga Provincial Council is presented as the Malaga Provincial Council’s star commitment to the environment and sustainability that will bring together the tourist, heritage and cultural offer linked to the maritime world of the province of Malaga.

The president of the Costa del Sol Provincial Council and Tourism, Francisco Salado, has announced this project that seeks a greater enjoyment of the tourist and the citizens of the coast, as well as a more sustainable relationship with the Malaga coastal ecosystem, at the same time that seeks to diversify the current offer, focusing it on the tourist looking for unique experiences.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Salado explained that the Senda Azul concept, as a brand, aims to unite and project all the tourist offer related to the sea in the province of Malaga. It is a project developed by Tourism and Planning Costa del Sol in cooperation with the nautical sector itself, with the collaboration and support of the Maritime-Marine of Andalusia with which it has worked in four sectorial tables divided into Nautical Tourism and Marinas, unique tourist experiences, sustainability and Heritage Conservation, and accommodation and restoration.

“The provincial institution adapts to a dynamic demand to respond with an offer of attractive and sustainable products that provide personalized and unique experiences.”

Along these lines, the Blue Path was born, to “maintain the Costa del Sol as a unique, pioneering, innovative, and sustainable tourist destination,” said the president of Costa del Sol Tourism, who stressed that “we want the Blue Path to be something more than a new tourist offer that connects and integrates tourist infrastructures, coastal and marine cultural and natural heritage”.

With the Blue Path, it is intended to incorporate new aquatic and underwater resources, such as the construction of artificial reefs that respect the marine environment, the recovery of ecosystems for the practice of marine ecotourism, as well as the construction of nautical bases that expand the possibilities of expanding sports activities such as sailing, paddle surfing or kayaking, among others.

This project will also include a program of activities that brings the entire population of the province closer to the enjoyment of the sea by promoting nautical, cultural and environmental events and designing, together with the sector, the marketing model of the Blue Path for the different markets as well as a plan to promote the offer inside and outside our province.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.