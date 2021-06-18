Andalucia WILL Drop Masks Requirement on June 26

Officials in Andalucia have agreed to adopt the decision of Spain’s central government to end the use of masks in outdoor spaces from June 26.

THE Junta de Andalucia has announced that people will no longer be required to wear masks in outdoor spaces, however, use of masks is still recommended, Malaga Hoy reports.

Spokesman Elias Bendodo said: “We think the announcements by the president are very good, but I think it is good that this is debated within the inter-territorial conference of health councillors and that the main agreements are adopted unanimously.”

Juan Marin, Vice President of the Junta de Andalucia, said: “We will continue to recommend masks until the health situation improves further.”

The Junta de Andalucia had been quite cautious in recent weeks in regard to the issue of the end of the use of masks. In fact, the Minister of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia, Jesus Aguirre, pointed out just yesterday, Thursday, June 17, that until “the end of July or mid-August” he did not contemplate that the mandatory use of the mask as a tool to prevent infections could be relaxed.

