10-Month-Old Baby Accidentally Buys €8,400 Upgrade for Tesla Car

THERE have been countless stories of young children accidentally buying items from devices linked to their parent’s bank details. However, it is more difficult for them to spend $10,000 dollars at once, which is about €8,400, and much more challenging if it is a baby. But it is not impossible, as a TikTok user has shared, with great regret, what has happened to her Tesla car.

As reported by 20 Minutos, apparently her 10-month-old son fiddled with her iPad while she was cooking and accidentally entered the app for her Tesla Model X car, with such bad luck that he hit the option to buy the “complete autonomous driving package” – an upgrade that cost $10,000. But neither she nor her husband realised this had occurred until the bank statements arrived several days later, at which point there was no going back, as the purchase was only refundable within 48 hours.

http://https://www.tiktok.com/@stayfitstaylit/video/6973120290180074758?lang=en&is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6930242755911452166

After 1.8 million views, many of the comments claimed that it was a lie because her bank would have warned her of such a high purchase for security reasons. However, the TikToker argued that, after buying the Tesla, their credit card was linked to their car account and payments were authorised to make them easier, a decision that has now brought them problems. Others began to criticise her for having let her baby play with her iPad, and some sceptics asked her to prove that her Tesla was now autonomous, so she showed in another video how her car moved only by giving orders with the remote or the remote control application.