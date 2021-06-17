Ship With 8,400 Kilograms Of Hashish Found In West African Waters

GUARDIA CIVIL officers have seized 8,400 kilos of hashish in waters near Senegal.

Guardia Civil officers, in a joint operation with the National Police, Customs Surveillance of the Tax Agency and CITCO, the Senegalese Navy, the Centre for Analysis and Maritime Operations Regarding Drug Trafficking (MAOC) and the French Customs Service, have seized 8,400 kilos of hashish in waters near Senegal.

The operation began when Spanish Security Forces and Bodies, within the framework of the coordination that through the CITCO (Intelligence Centre against Terrorism and Organised Crime), were alerted by the MAOC-N (Centre for Maritime Operations Analysis on Drug Trafficking) of a Togolese-flagged cargo ship suspected of transporting a large quantity of hashish.

When the vessel was found in the vicinity of the Senegalese coast, officers activated international cooperation with the authorities of the African country in order to intercept the suspicious vessel. A patrol boat and a corvette from the Senegal Navy, with the collaboration of the Patrol Boat Río Ara of the Guardia Civil, and with real-time technical support from CECORVIGMAR, inspected the ship and found 8,400 kilograms of hashish on board. Seven crew members were arrested.

The maritime trafficking of hashish through the southwestern coasts of Africa involves the search for new routes for the transport of this drug. The Senegalese authorities, within the framework of their jurisdiction, will instruct the corresponding procedures and place the detainees and the seized drugs at the disposal of their judicial authorities for the appropriate legal actions.

