The mayor of Nerja has thanked the Spanish Association Against Cancer for the important work it carries out in the fight against the disease and in supporting patients and their families. This has been relayed to the local president of the association, Aurelia López, and the volunteers, during the visit to one of the tables installed today in Pintada and Castilla Pérez streets, as well as in the Ermita and Cavana squares.

The mayor, who has been accompanied by the Councillor for Social Services, Daniel Rivas, has reiterated the commitment of the Nerja Town Council in supporting and collaborating with the Local Board of the AECC in all the actions and awareness campaigns that develop throughout the year. It has also highlighted the commendable work carried out by its volunteers, helping and accompanying those who are going through this terrible disease.

The president of the association, Aurelia López, thanked the Town Council for its involvement, informing that this year’s cost is dedicated to sick people without financial resources. “Due to the health, social and economic crisis of the coronavirus, the number of people in a situation of economic vulnerability who suffer from the disease and cannot afford the increased expenses.”

She reiterated that the AECC has a headquarters on the first floor of the municipal building, located at number 12 Calle Almirante Ferrandiz, as well as the telephone number 654740993 for anyone who needs information, help or attention.

