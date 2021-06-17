Experts Predict a Very Hot and Dry Summer Throughout Spain

THE astronomical summer, which will begin next Monday, June 21 at 5.32am peninsular time, is expected to be very hot and dry throughout Spain, with a higher incidence the further south of the peninsula, and, in general, normal with respect to rainfall.

At a press conference to report on the seasonal forecast for the next three months and on the weather characteristics of spring, the spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Rubén Del Campo, explained that the most likely scenario is that the average summer temperature is at least 0.5 degrees above normal in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

As reported by 20 Minutos, this forecast of a lot of heat for the next three months is linked to the trend of the summer of 2020, which was very warm, with temperatures higher than normal for the sixth consecutive year, according to data from Aemet, which has also observed that nine of the 10 warmest summers since 1965 have been in the 21st century.

As for the rainfall for the summer season, the most likely scenario indicates that it will be dry in almost the entire territory and with slightly less precipitation than usual in the northwest of the peninsula, Del Campo has advanced.

When asked about heatwaves, the meteorologist explained that “days under heatwaves in summer have doubled in the last decade.” Although he has not been able to anticipate how many heatwaves there will be this summer, Del Campo has indicated that the normal is an average of 14 days and that “it is within the probability that there will be at least one episode of high temperatures.”