Controls return to three Javea beaches

ACCESS to Javea’s Granadella, Portitxol and Ambolo beaches is again controlled at weekends.

Once capacity is reached on Granadella and Portitxol (also known as Barraca) the access roads’ barriers will come down. As well as promoting “responsible and sustainable” use of Javea’s natural spaces, the restrictions also ensure that the roads are passable, especially if emergency vehicles need to reach the beaches.

The barriers at Granadella and Portitxol are activated once all parking spaces there are occupied. The situation on the Ambolo beach is different, however, as both the road and the beach are permanently closed to beachgoers owing to the risk of rockfalls from the surrounding cliffs.

From July 1 onwards, beach assistants will be present on Granadella and Portitxol to control capacity and remind users of the anti-Covid health and safety measures that are still in force. They will also be posted at the Arenal, La Grava and Cala Blanca beaches.

Not only Javea’s beaches have limited access, as the numbers of visitors to the much-visited Cova Tallada reached via the Montgo national park will also be restricted throughout the summer. It will also be necessary to make a prior reservation to enter the cave, Javea town hall announced.