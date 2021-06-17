Buoys protect El Portet seabed

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Buoys protect the Moraira seabed
EL PORTET: Neptune Grass meadows are well-protected Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira town hall

AS summer approaches, Teulalda-Moraira has begun installing its ecological mooring buoys.

These buoys help to protect the seabed and the underwater meadows of Posidonia Oceanica (Neptune grass) from the damage caused by anchors, explained Teulada-Moraira’s Beaches department.

Three of the six red buoys normally installed off El Portet beach are in place, with the temporary addition of three yellow buoys while awaiting three new eco-buoys to substitute those damaged by normal wear and tear.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Teulada-Moraira town hall now hopes to receive a regional government grant to cover the cost of installing 23 more buoys in coming years.

El Portet was chosen for the eco-buoys owing to the sediment of fine sand on its seabed and a depth ranging from six to eight metres.

Teulada-Moraira was also the first municipality in the Valencian Community to install ecological buoys to accommodate pleasure boats each summer while protecting Neptune Grass meadows.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here