Buoys protect El Portet seabed

AS summer approaches, Teulalda-Moraira has begun installing its ecological mooring buoys.

These buoys help to protect the seabed and the underwater meadows of Posidonia Oceanica (Neptune grass) from the damage caused by anchors, explained Teulada-Moraira’s Beaches department.

Three of the six red buoys normally installed off El Portet beach are in place, with the temporary addition of three yellow buoys while awaiting three new eco-buoys to substitute those damaged by normal wear and tear.

Teulada-Moraira town hall now hopes to receive a regional government grant to cover the cost of installing 23 more buoys in coming years.

El Portet was chosen for the eco-buoys owing to the sediment of fine sand on its seabed and a depth ranging from six to eight metres.

Teulada-Moraira was also the first municipality in the Valencian Community to install ecological buoys to accommodate pleasure boats each summer while protecting Neptune Grass meadows.