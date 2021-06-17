A favourite location

By
Linda Hall
-
0
A favourite location
ONCE ADVERTISEMENT: Soon to be seen on Spanish television screens Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BIG companies are choosing Benidorm as the setting for their summer advertising campaigns.

Spain’s national organisation for the visually-impaired, ONCE and a Spanish multinational recently filmed on the resort’s beaches, making use of the facilities that Benidorm Film Office (BFO) provides for the audio-visual sector.

Occasionally, as happened with the ONCE video shot on the Levante beach, it is necessary to reserve a location, for which a charge is made, the BFO explained

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“This can be inconvenient sometimes, but it’s worth it,” BFO sources said.

An average of 20 people are involved when a production team visits the resort, usually for around three days.

This in turn involves accommodation for overnight stays, meals and other services as well as – and equally important – free publicity for Benidorm itself.


“Filming itself is another tourist attraction,” the BFO pointed out.  “As this is usually carried out in public places, people also like to gather round and watch.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here