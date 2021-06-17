A favourite location

BIG companies are choosing Benidorm as the setting for their summer advertising campaigns.

Spain’s national organisation for the visually-impaired, ONCE and a Spanish multinational recently filmed on the resort’s beaches, making use of the facilities that Benidorm Film Office (BFO) provides for the audio-visual sector.

Occasionally, as happened with the ONCE video shot on the Levante beach, it is necessary to reserve a location, for which a charge is made, the BFO explained

“This can be inconvenient sometimes, but it’s worth it,” BFO sources said.

An average of 20 people are involved when a production team visits the resort, usually for around three days.

This in turn involves accommodation for overnight stays, meals and other services as well as – and equally important – free publicity for Benidorm itself.

“Filming itself is another tourist attraction,” the BFO pointed out. “As this is usually carried out in public places, people also like to gather round and watch.”