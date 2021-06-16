Shock as Elderly Woman Dies After Hammer Attack to the Head in Madrid.

A HAMMER attack has shockingly left an elderly woman dead in Spain’s Madrid.

It is believed that the woman was attacked by her husband with a hammer in Madrid’s Moratalaz neighbourhood. Sadly, the woman who was transferred hospital has now died as she had suffered from serious injuries to her head according to police sources speaking to EFE.

The shocking attack took place on Tuesday night at around 9pm at a house located on Calle Montpellier, in Moratalaz. National Police officers quickly rushed to the scene and then alerted Summa 122.

Medical staff arrived on the scene at around 9pm and quickly treated the woman aged 81. She was suffering from severe trauma to the head.

Medics were able to intubate her before transferring her to the Hospital 12 de Octubre. She was suffering from blood loss and sadly she died in hospital of her injuries.

Officers from the National Police are investigating the attack and initial investigations suggest that the man who attacked her was in a relationship with her. At this point in time the relationship between the two elderly people has not been confirmed as reported 20 Minutes.

Police took a statement from the alleged attacker who is said to be around 80 years old and then officers arrested him at the scene of the attack.

