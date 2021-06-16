Holiday Apartment Rentals Are Booming On Spain’s Costas

Holiday apartment rentals on the Costas are booming with Mallorca, Menorca and Cadiz enjoying high-levels of reservations rates. Ninety per cent of holiday apartments in Mallorca have already been booked.

UP to 77.7 per cent of holiday rentals on Spain’s coasts have already been reserved up until August, according to Rentalia, a Spanish holiday platform. Last year’s final occupancy level was 77.3 per cent.

Twelve Spanish coasts already have a higher occupancy level than they had in 2020. The coast of Valencia has 6.3 per cent more booking than it did last year, followed by the coast of Mallorca with 5.7 per cent more booking than last year. Bookings in Malaga are up 4.9 per cent, in Menorca by 3.7 per cent, Cadiz by 3 per cent. Girona, Tarragona, Alicante, Barcelona, Murcia, Castellon and Huelva have growth of between 0.2 and 3 per cent.

“Although in August 2020 international tourism declined and Spanish travellers mainly opted for less crowded destinations such as Asturias, Cantabria and A Coruna, August 2021 heralds a boom in classic summer destinations. The good vaccination rates are encouraging tourists, both national and international, to book their vacations in a hurry and it would not be surprising to see some Spanish coasts with levels of occupation prior to the pandemic,” said Almudena Ucha, director of Rentalia.

Ninety per cent of holiday apartments in Mallorca have already been booked. In Menorca 87.9 per cent are booked, in Cadiz 86.2 per cent, in Cantabria 85.5 per cent and in Alicante 85 per cent.

Travellers who have not yet booked their vacations will find greater availability in destinations with the lower levels of occupancy, such as the coast of Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Tenerife, Huelva, Castellon, Lanzarote and Barcelona.

