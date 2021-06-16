BREAKING NEWS: Suspected Car Bomb Discovered Close To Italy Vs Switzerland Stadium

Suspected Car Bomb Discovered Close To Italy Vs Switzerland Stadium.

A suspected bomb has been discovered inside a car parked in the Piazza Mancini area, which is close to the stadium hosting Wednesday night’s Euro 2020 clash.

According to reports from Italian media, it was a fan that spotted the suspicious item inside a parked Smart car while he was heading to the stadium- the fan alerted police at around 12pm BST.

The car was situated in the Piazza Mancini area of the Italian capital Rome, which is close to where Wednesday night’s Euro 2020 clash is taking place. A bomb squad finally destroyed the item in a controlled explosion at 5 pm BST.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates!

