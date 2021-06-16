BREAKING NEWS: Suspected Car Bomb Discovered Close To Italy Vs Switzerland Stadium

By
Ron Howells
-
0

Suspected Car Bomb Discovered Close To Italy Vs Switzerland Stadium.

A suspected bomb has been discovered inside a car parked in the Piazza Mancini area, which is close to the stadium hosting Wednesday night’s Euro 2020 clash.

According to reports from Italian media, it was a fan that spotted the suspicious item inside a parked Smart car while he was heading to the stadium- the fan alerted police at around 12pm BST.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The car was situated in the Piazza Mancini area of the Italian capital Rome, which is close to where Wednesday night’s Euro 2020 clash is taking place. A bomb squad finally destroyed the item in a controlled explosion at 5 pm BST.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates!

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here