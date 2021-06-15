Police Resume Search For Missing British Hiker On France And Spain Border

POLICE in Spain have resumed their search for a female British hiker who disappeared whilst in the Pyrenees last year.

POLICE in Spain have resumed their search for a female British hiker who disappeared whilst in the Pyrenees last year, her partner has said.

According to the BBC, searches for 37-year-old Esther Dingley were stopped over winter due to mountain snow in the location where she was last seen.

Esther made contact with her partner, Daniel Colegate, when she reached the top of Pic de Sauvegarde, on the French-Spanish border, on 22 November.

Daniel has spent the past few months searching for Esther alone. He said he has been in contact with the Spanish authorities on a regular basis and they have now started to continue the search for Esther after the snow melted.

Sergeant Jorge Lopez Ramos of the Guardia Civil, who is leading the search, said that a helicopter will be sent, however, a busy period of rescues is about to start meaning “we won’t be able to search for Esther systematically like we did at the beginning.”

Mr Colegate has spent his days searching the lower trails around the area since April in search of Esther. He said: “I will continue to search because it is all I can do.”

He has been searching on the Spanish side of the border and will be moving round to France today, June 15.

The couple, from Durham, were six years into a campervan tour of Europe when Ms Dingley went on a solo trek in Benasque and was due to spend the night at the Refuge de Venasque before she vanished.

She has been travelling in their campervan whilst Mr Colegate stayed at a Farm near Gascony, France.

Anyone who may have information on Ms Dingley’s disappearance is asked to contact DBT Global on 0800 098 8485 or email [email protected]

