Malaga Council Carries Out Conservation And Improvement For Canyoning

Malaga Council has carried out various conservation and safety improvement works in two more spectacular spaces dedicated to canyoning activities – the Buitreras Canyon and the Almanchares ravine. These actions have been carried out by a specialised company together with members of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium of Ronda and Vélez-Málaga and the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Team of the Civil Guard, with the collaboration of those responsible for the Natural Park of Los Alcornocales and Sierra de Tejeda Natural Park, Almijara and Alhama, to which both spaces belong.

The Deputy for the Environment, Interior Tourism and Climate Change, Cristóbal Ortega, explains that the work carried out is part of the initiatives of the Malaga Provincial Council to promote active tourism and adventure sports, including, for example, the actions carried out on the via ferratas. Likewise, Malaga is a privileged province due to the natural spaces it has for the practice of these types of activities, which are developed through active tourism companies.

Regarding the actions that have been carried out in the Almanchares ravine, the cleaning of riverbed materials, the cleaning of old anchors, as well as load tests on all the headlands, re-equipping of handrails and placement of maillons on chemical anchors.

This area is located under the El Saltillo bridge, 50 meters long, which was completed by the Malaga Provincial Council in October last year, together with the fitting of metal walkways and footpaths on stage 7 of the Gran Senda de Málaga (GR- 249), which is located in a gorge that joins the municipalities of Canillas de Aceituno and Sedella.

With regards to the Buitreras Canyon, located in Gaucín-El Colmenar Station (Cortes de la Frontera), in an also spectacular setting, the accumulation of wood has been cleaned, as well as the re-equipment of the handrails and the installation of headwaters on both sides of the riverbed. The staggering of logs has also been carried out to facilitate the passage and tensile tests to all the headlands.

This space is located in stage 2 (Jimera de Líbar-El Colmenar) of the GR-141 trail, Gran Senda de la Serranía de Ronda.

