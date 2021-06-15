Granada CF Confirms Pep Boada As Their New Coach

GRANADA CF Confirms Pep Boada As Their New Head Coach to replace Fran Sanchez



Granada CF has already found a replacement for Fran Sánchez – who left the club last Friday 11, after four-and-a-half years with the Andalucians – as the club confirmed last Saturday afternoon (June 12) that it has reached an agreement with Pep Boada to become the new head coach of the rojiblanco club, and he was presented to the media this Monday 14,

In a statement announcing his appointment, the club pointed out the extensive experience that Pep Boada has in the world of football, after spending 17 years at FC Barcelona, where he has served as scouting director for the first team and grassroots football, being key to the arrival of young talent to the Blaugrana squad.

“In his almost two decades at FC Barcelona, ​​he has played different roles in the club’s organisation chart, from the first team to La Masía, so his knowledge of the youth academy will also contribute to reinforcing Granada CF’s determined commitment to our grassroots football”, they stated.

This extensive experience at Barça will be put to the test in Boada’s first time in the position as head coach of a club, but he comes highly qualified, having a law degree, and holding a National Level III Coaching Title, and the UEFA PRO Coach License, according to granadahoy.com.

In his meeting with the media, Boada spoke of how excited he was in his new position at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes, and that his objective now is “to adapt to Granada and forget about Barça”, making to make it clear that the game model will be “that of Granada. We will bring the best footballers to compete at the highest level and to join in on it”, he said.

