Getting a tattoo to cover a scar – what you need to know

SOME people consider getting a tattoo to cover a scar which they are not comfortable with or to disguise it by making it part of a design.

In previous articles we have mentioned getting a tattoo covered or methods for removing a tattoo, but some people feel self-conscious about scars and blemishes on their skin, and instead of hiding them, they decide to embellish the area or decorate it with a tattoo.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Some of the scars and marks that people decide to get covered with a tattoo are acne scars, stretch marks and scars from surgery and tummy tucks as well as regular scars from injury, moles, birthmarks, cellulite, varicose veins, etc.

Go to a reputable tattoo artist

Before you decide to get a scar covered with a tattoo, find a professional tattoo artist and discuss some options with them and make sure that you know in advance what to expect. It is important to get a tattoo done properly when it is covering a scar so you do not make the injury worse. Work with a tattoo artist who makes you feel comfortable and who you can talk to about your personal or medical history and why you want the work done.

Make sure the scar has healed

One of the most important things to consider is that before you have a tattoo to cover a scar, the scar must have healed completely. This could take up to several years, so it’s important to talk to a doctor about your plans as well as the tattoo artist who can tell you their views about what can be done to cover your scar and how it will look.

Scars from acne

If you plan to cover scar from acne, it is very important to make sure that the acne has gone completely because if not, the bacteria in it can cause infections of the skin.

Tummy tucks, c-sections and stretch marks

When getting a tattoo to cover scars from surgery such as a tummy tuck or a c-section, it is important to consider how weight change or another pregnancy could change the appearance of a tattoo. Stretch marks are also some of the scars which women most frequently want to get covered, but it is important to wait until they are fully healed and make sure that you speak to the tattoo artist about the designs which could work well to cover them.

Regular scars

Regular, especially linear scars resulting from injuries which required stitches are the easiest to tattoo over. They can be used as the centre for flower stems and stalks, branches, feathers, and other similar designs.

Healing first

Getting a tattoo to cover a scar that has not healed properly will be more uncomfortable than getting a tattoo on healthy skin because the skin can still be swollen or irritated. Getting a tattoo to cover a scar if it hasn’t healed can cause it to reopen and as well as being at risk of infection, it can affect the design of the tattoo. So, as we said above, although you may want to get the scar covered as soon as possible, the longer you wait, the better for your skin and your health.

Can you tattoo over a mole?

If what you want to embellish is not a scar but a mole, it is important to know that it is always recommended to tattoo around them rather than over them. You should get them checked first and tattooing around them will mean that you can continue to check on their size and colour, which you would not be able to do if you get a tattoo over one. It can also cause excess bleeding and make it different for a tattoo artist to get the colour you want.

Freckles and birthmarks

However, you can safely tattoo over freckles although you should check with your doctor or a dermatologist if you are considering getting a tattoo over a birthmark.

Care for your tattoo

Whatever your situation when you get a tattoo, it is important to follow strict aftercare guidelines to make sure it heals properly. See our tips on how to do so here.

We hope this has given you some guidance about getting a tattoo to cover a scar, next week we will be telling you more about different types of tattoos.

If you want to get a tattoo that you won’t regret on the Costa del Sol or need a reputable tattoo studio to cover up a previous design, then check out Jaganath Tattoos and Piercing, Calle Ramon y Cajal 42, Fuengirola

See designs by Jaganath Tattoos on Facebook and Instagram.