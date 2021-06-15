Cannibal Jailed For 15 Years In Spain For Killing His Mother

TODAY, June 15, a man was sentenced to 15 years and five months in prison after he was found guilty of strangling his mother and then eating her body.

Today, June 15, a man was sentenced to 15 years and five months in prison after he was found guilty of strangling his mother and then eating her body over fifteen days. Albert S.G was dubbed the “cannibal of Ventas” after the district where the crime took place.

The court ruled that Albert was sane at the time of the incident and he will serve 15 years for homicide and five months for desecration of a corpse. He allegedly chopped his mother’s body into pieces and ate “her cadaver over at least 15 days”, as well as feeding some to his dog.

The murder happened in 2019 when the suspect and his mother, 69, were having an argument at the flat they both lived at in Ventas, Madrid. He strangled his mother and then dragged her into her bedroom where he used two kitchen knives and a saw to dismember her body “in order to get rid of the body”, the indictment said.

It said: “He began eating the remains over the course of about 15 days, storing other parts in various plastic containers around the house and in the fridge.

He also put some of the remains into plastic bags and threw them into the bin.”

A police officer said in a testimony that the suspect had confessed to eating some of his mother’s remains raw and other parts he had cooked and fed to his dog, according to News24.

The suspect was also ordered to pay €60,000 to his older brother for compensation.

