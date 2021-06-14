Sweden Braced for Delta Variant Warns of Dark Clouds

Sweden braced for Delta variant after 71 confirmed cases, health officials warn of “dark clouds”.

The Delta variant, previously known as the Indian variant, is 60 per cent more transmissible than the Kent variant which was previously dominant in Britain.

Sweden has increased contact tracing in an effort to contain infections.

“There are some dark clouds on the horizon and I think mainly of outbreaks of the delta variant. It is found in Europe and also locally in Sweden,” said health official, Johan Carlson on Friday, June 11.

About half of all Swedes have received at least one dose of a vaccine, both shots are needed to be protected against the Delta variant.

Last week, Sweden reported 831 new cases and three deaths. The total death toll of more than 14,500 has been higher than in other Nordic countries but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Sweden has a travel ban against all non-essential travel from most countries outside the EU. The ban will remain in place until August 31, 2021.

“The temporary entry ban came into force on March 19 and initially applied for 30 days. It has subsequently been extended following recommendations by the European Commission and the Council of the European Union. The latest decision to extend the ban on entry into Sweden from countries outside the EU/EEA means that the entry ban now applies until August 31 2021,” the Swedish government said in a statement.

