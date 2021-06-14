Queen Sofía Joins Nature Reserve Rubbish Clean-Up Day.

As part of SEO BirdLife’s Libera project, ‘QUEEN Mum’ HRH Sofía has rolled up her sleeves and joined in with a clean-up day in a nature reserve.

The day was part of a nationwide clean-up initiative which was organised by SEO BirdLife’s Libera project in conjunction with the major recycling firm Ecoembes.

On Saturday volunteers from all over Spain were encouraged to give a few hours of their time as part of the initiative. Volunteers were encouraged to spend a couple of hours clearing up a single one square metre of rubbish, in a natural area.

Queen Sofía is no stranger to these activities and regularly takes part in clean-up days. Queen Sofia, along with many of the regular volunteers are able to manage more than a single square metre.

Previously she headed to Málaga to join in a mass clean-up in September. This weekend Queen Sophia helped out at the Soto de las Juntas nature reserve in Spain’s Madrid.

This weekend’s initiative saw a staggering 11,000 people plus take part in the event. Volunteers managed to clean up some 1000 plus rural areas which included local nature reserves including the Arribas del Duero in the province of Salamanca and the Cap de Creus on the Costa Brava. Volunteers also set their sights on national parks including Madrid’s Guadarrama and the Monfragüe in Cáceres.

Queen Sofía is 82 years old and is a patron of SEO BirdLife. Her age does not slow her down though and she joins in with as many volunteer projects as she possibly can.

SEO BirdLife director Miguel López, has explained that the charity is involved in raising awareness of the problem of rubbish in natural zones. They encourage a ‘a consumer approach consistent with the needs of our planet and the limits of its capacity’.

