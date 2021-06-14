Mother Of Man Who Murdered Rocio Pleads For Protection

The mother of the man who murdered 17-year-old Rocio Caiz has pleaded for police protection and says her son must pay for his crimes.

Jorgetta Negret, the mother Rocio’s ex-boyfriend, 21, who admitted her gruesome murder last week, says her son deceived her and she asked for the police to provide protection for “awhile” to her and her younger son as they fear retaliation.

Jorgetta, originally from Romania, apologised for her son Adrian’s actions.

“I am the mother who gave him life, but I am not guilty of what he did. He has deceived us all and again I tell you that I apologise to the whole world, and I ask that you forgive me as a mother. He has to pay for what he has done,” she told Canal Sur.

She added she lives in fear of retaliation against her 14-year-old son who lives with her.

“My house is surrounded by people. I have another house that people are also going around. I have my business, my house, my child who can no longer go to school, he will no longer have a life. I ask that the Police please send someone to protect us for a while because we can’t live in our house right now. It’s not my fault, “he said.

“I suffer for Rocio, for Adrian and for everyone but he has to pay for what he has done” she added.

Rocio Caiz Pozo was murdered by her boyfriend who confessed to the crime on June 11. He dismembered her weeks earlier and disposed of her body around Estapa. During the search for Rocio, he told Spanish media “If she loved me, she would come back.”

