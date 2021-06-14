Enjoy A Wine Tasting Vineyards Tour Of La Mata Natural Park In Torrevieja.

La Mata Natural Park In Torrevieja is home to one of Spain’s most exciting wine tasting tours. You can book a guided tour of the vineyards for just 35€ per person now and treat yourself to an afternoon you will never forget.

Visitors take a relaxing but interesting tour of the vineyards. The wines form a very important part of gastronomy in the area, their body, taste and aroma retaining the identity of La Mata Natural Park.

Everyone likes to taste a good wine, but do you know the differences between the different wines? The routes are interactive, and the guide tries to get everyone to participate in them. The two main varietals that are grown are Moscatel and Monastrell, both white wines though ten years ago a red varietal was introduced to the area.

Each route, though taking the same path, is a completely different journey since it is done among all those who come to enjoy these experiences with the enthusiastic team.

While on the tour, you are shown the origin of the wine and will discover the particularities of the vineyards in the area and experience it in a unique environment. The tour ends with a wine pairing and a spectacular tasting delicious homemade cheeses, altogether an unforgettable experience.

It is also possible to take a gentle stroll in La Mata natural park. The park offers you an hour stroll through one of the most beautiful spots of the natural Park. The sandy paths allow all-year-round walking and there are different routes that can be taken.

The salt lake of La Malta has declared an important area for birdlife and other wildlife.

The park is easy to find signposted with the signs, and the visitor centre is visible from the N 332.

