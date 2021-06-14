El Melillero is on trial for threatening a bartender with a gun.

El Melillero, the man under investigation for allegedly throwing acid at his ex-girlfriend and a friend of hers in Cartama, will be tried this week for a similar incident which occurred in 2018, when he threatened an employee of a bar in Torremolinos with a revolver during a robbery in the town.

According to Malaga Hoy, the Prosecutor’s Office is requesting that José Arcadio D N be sentenced to one year in jail as a result of these circumstances.

According to the prosecutor’s initial findings, the events happened in June 2018 at around 7.00am. The accused went to the leisure establishment, located on the promenade of the Malaga town, which was already closed to the public and “wielded a silver pistol” in front of one of the employees.

A statement from the prosecution claims that the defendant attempted to fire the gun while “also directing the weapon toward the other employees who were present in the establishment, causing them significant fear and anxiety.”

As charged by the prosecution, the young man is charged with making threats, for which he seeks one year in prison and a three-year prohibition from approaching the victim within 500 metres of any area, including the establishment, where he worked or lived.

According to reliable judicial sources, the Criminal Court number 5 in Malaga will be in charge of the trial in this case, and the oral hearing is planned for next Wednesday, June 16, at 10am.

As reported by Axarquia Plus