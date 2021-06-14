Dot Yacht! XYZ Releases New Domains

XYZ has release new .Homes, .Autos, .Motorcycles, .Boats, and .Yachts domains. Previously unavailable domains are now available for anyone to register.

As of June 14, the XYZ Registry is making tens of thousands of valuable domain names available to register as part of the .Homes, .Autos, .Motorcycles, .Boats, and .Yachts top-level domains (nTLDs) relaunch. These changes make relevant domain names more affordable and accessible to an even wider audience than before.

The release is jam-packed with highly brandable and keyword-rich domain names perfect for any business or individual to build their online presence. Businesses and professionals that serve the hot housing market can now use domains like ForSale.Homes, Alex.Homes, and TuscanyDecor.Homes.

Members of the international automotive community can get online with Renta.Autos, Beau.Autos, and Barcelona.Autos. Lead your website’s branding with memorable domains like Dirtbike.Motorcycles, LincolnPark.Motorycyles, and GrandPrix.Motorcycles. Marine industry businesses can promote their services with IslandExcursion.Boats, GlassBottom.Boats, FirstClass.Yachts, and Mediterranean.Yachts.

Savvy customers will find many valuable domain names that were previously reserved, meaning this is the first-ever chance to scoop them up since the original 2014 launch of the TLDs. The release also includes domain names that previously were priced in the 2,500 to 10,000 euros range that are now as low as 20 euros.

Many of these domains had never been available before. I want to free small businesses and entrepreneurs from narrow domain name constraints with affordable options they can use to make their dreams a reality. This release and price decrease makes that possible and furthers our mission of promoting competition and choice for all,” said XYZ CEO/Founder Daniel Negari.

The full list of domains is available at: XYZ.Homes/relaunch.

