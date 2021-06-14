Christian Eriksen’s Agent Issues Statement: “It Will Take Time”

Christian Eriksen’s agent has issued a statement. The player is undergoing detailed examinations after the Denmark international collapsed with a cardiac arrest during his side’s Euro 2020 opening match against Finland on Saturday.

“We all want to understand what happened to him and he wants to as well. The doctors are doing some detailed examinations, it will take time,” Eriksen’s agent Martin Schoots said, Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reported on June 14.

“Christian does not give up. Him and his family want to send everyone their thanks. We spoke this morning. He was joking around and in good spirits, he was doing well,” Shoots said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Group B game was halted and eventually restarted an hour and 45 minutes later, Finland winning 1-0.

Eriksen was playing in his 66th competitive game in the one year since soccer restarted following a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The messages of support for Eriksen have come pouring in, from within the game and beyond, something that Schoots said has helped cheer up the Dane.

“He was happy because he understood how much love he has around him. He received messages from all over the world. He was particularly struck by those from the world of Inter Milan; not just from his teammates, who he heard from through texts, but also the fans,” Schoots said.

“Half the world has contacted us, everyone is worried. Now he just needs to rest. His wife and parents are with him. But in any case he wants to support his team-mates against Belgium,” the agent added.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.