Hospitals In Andalucia Report A Drop In Covid Admissions For The Fifth Day Running.



Andalucia has registered the fifth consecutive drop in the number of patients hospitalised with coronavirus to 667, which is 29 less in one day and 44 less in a week, today, Sunday, June 13. This was reported by the Junta de Andalucía in its daily statement on the coronavirus crisis in the region.

Hospitals In Andalucia also reported that those admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) dropped to 150, which is one less than on Saturday, 28 less compared to the previous Sunday and the lowest figure since October 9, 2020.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Hospitalised patients across Andalucia have fallen by 29, after dropping by 35 on Saturday, 14 on Friday, 22 on Thursday, 24 on Wednesday, rising 45 on Tuesday and 35 on Monday, and falling 46 on the previous Sunday. A week ago there were a total of 711 hospitalised in the region.

Sevilla is the province in Andalucia with the most hospitalised, with 190 in specialist wards and 50 patients in the ICU, followed by Granada with 95 and 29 in the ICU; Malaga with 92 and nine in the ICU; Jaén with 76 and 20 in ICU; Córdoba with 71 and 22 in ICU; Cádiz with 61 and eight in ICU; Huelva with 53 and six in the ICU; and Almería with 29 and six in ICU.

Vaccinations in Spain

Up to Friday 11 June, Spain has received a total of 35,991,358 doses of Covid-19 vaccines (23,894,133 from Pfizer-BioNTech, 3,335,900 from Moderna, 7,344,700 from AstraZeneca and 1,416,625 from Janssen).

A total of 32,282,553 jabs have now been administered (654,232 more since Thursday), representing 89.7% of total doses received. 20,963,619 people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine (335,558 more since Thursday), representing 44.2% of the population.

12,250,002 people have now been fully vaccinated* (356,051 more since Thursday), representing 25.8% of the population. *Fully vaccinated includes those who have received just one jab of the Janssen vaccine (currently 755,326 people), or two jabs of another vaccine.