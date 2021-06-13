Guardia Civil Seize 548 Marijuana Plants in Almeria

THE GUARDIA Civil has located a crop with 548 marijuana plants located in four houses of the same building in Roquetas de Mar in Almeria this week, in which 29 illegal connections to the electricity and water supply networks have also been eliminated during the investigation. The Almería Command has reported in a statement that the ‘Azteplan’ operation began after the investigating officers learned of the possible existence of a plantation in a building in the centre of the Roquetero municipality.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, during the investigation, they determined that there were four homes allegedly destined for the cultivation of marijuana, which despite having filtration measures could not prevent the “strong smell” characteristic of these plants from reaching the outside. When carrying out searches of the homes, officers discovered 548 medium-sized plants with a large floral development, one hundred reflectors and ballasts with 600w lamps each, seventeen splits and fifteen air conditioning compressors, nine fans, six extractors and five air filters.

Guardia Civil officers also intervened eleven electrical panels when they verified that there were 29 illegal connections, of which sixteen were made to the electricity grid and thirteen to the water supply. All of them have been neutralized by the technical staff of Endesa and Hidralia. The investigation is still open, so it is not ruled out that there may be arrests related to responsibility for the events. The proceedings instructed by the Guardia Civil have been delivered to the investigating court acting as a guard in Roquetas de Mar.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

