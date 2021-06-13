Boris Johnson To Hold Press Meeting As Brexit Rows Overshadow G7 Summit.

Boris Johnson has said he will answer questions from the media following the conclusion of the three-day International meeting at Carbis Bay in Cornwall and has announced he will hold a press conference at the close of the summit at 2 pm.

The Prime Minister had been hoping the G7, the first in-person meeting of the elite group since the UK left the EU, would give him the opportunity to present Global Britain to the rest of the world.

Coronavirus briefings are regularly televised from Downing Street and through the coronavirus pandemic they have become popular viewing with the public, but today’s briefing is unlikely to be on in most households across the country as the timing means the press conference also clashes with England’s opening match in Euros 2020.

But Brexit rows have overshadowed the event, with fallouts between the UK and EU leaders dominating the weekend.

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic warned on Wednesday, June, 9, that “patience is wearing very, very thin” in Brussels, which is ready to slap tariffs and quotas on exports if the UK presses ahead with an extension of a “grace period” on chilled meat exports in it’s bid to get around strict EU hygiene rules.

The row is the last thing the American President, Mr Biden, wants on his first international trip as president, which he says he will use to demonstrate to China and Russia that “Europe and the United States are tight” in the wake of the divisions of the Trump years.

French President, Emmanuel Macron, had earlier described the Northern Ireland Protocol, on which the EU and UK have been at loggerheads for several months, as “non-negotiable”.

Meanwhile, Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin stepped in to urge the two sides to agree a compromise, stating that “it is in the capacity of both the UK government and the European Union to arrive at an agreement here.”

As expected, talks in London earlier this week between European Commission Vice President Maros Šefčovič and the UK’s Brexit minister Lord Frost, aimed at resolving disagreements on the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol, broke up without agreement.

Šefčovič said on Thursday, June, 10, that he was “positive we can find a solution” but added: “Our patience really is wearing very, very thin, and therefore we have to assess all options we have at our disposal.”