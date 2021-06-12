Tenerife Judge Issues New International Arrest Warrant For Tomás Gimeno

By
Chris King
-
0
Tenerife Judge Issues New International Arrest Warrant For Tomás Gimeno
Tenerife Judge Issues New International Arrest Warrant For Tomás Gimeno. image: telecinco

TENERIFE Judge Issues A New International Arrest Warrant For Tomás Gimeno after the discovery of one of his daughters

The magistrate of the Court of First Instance and Preliminary Investigation No3 of Güímar in Tenerife has today, Saturday 12, cancelled the international warrant that was in place for the arrest of Tomás Gimeno, for the crime of abduction of his daughters Anna and Olivia, and replaced it with another international warrant, this time issued for the alleged commission of two aggravated crimes of murder, and one against moral integrity in the context of gender violence.

He also declared the loss of jurisdiction of the Court of Güímar, instead, handing jurisdiction to the Court of Violence against Women of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, the region where Ana and Olivia’s mother, Beatriz Zimmermann, lives in the neighbourhood of Radazul.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

This decision came about as the result of the discovery last Thursday 10, by the oceanographic vessel ‘Ángeles Alvariño’, of one of the girls’ bodies, which means Tomás now faces more serious charges, as it is clear that he abducted the two girls on April 27, and allegedly killed them on his farm in Igueste de Candelaria, before taking them out to sea on his boat, meaning that his plan was not just to take them away from their mother, but that he had a premeditated plan to murder them, according to 20minutos.es.

His action was seen by the Tenerife judge as being carried out to cause maximum pain to the mother – his ex-partner – to leave her with uncertainly as to the whereabouts or fate of her daughters, after reportedly leaving her a note that said he was taking the girls and that she would never see them again.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here