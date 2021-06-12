Over-55s’ jobs plan for Huercal-Overa

HUERCAL-OVERA town hall has launched an employment scheme for over-55s living in the town.

Monica Navarro, Huercal-Overa’s Economy and Employment councillor, announced that her department has set aside a Budget allocation of €380,000 to provide work for 40 or more people.

“This will help to lessen the impact of the difficult economic situation created by the pandemic that has affected so many of those aged 55 or over,” Navarro said.

Jobs will include administrative, reception and caretaking tasks, maintaining or carrying out municipal infrastructure projects and services, as well as cleaning municipal buildings and streets.

“We want to provide future opportunities for an age group that encounters most difficulties when trying to find work,” the councillor said.

To be eligible, applicants and their families should be registered on Huercal-Overa’s municipal Padron for at least five years while aspirants should also be registered as job-seekers with the Servicio Andaluz de Empleo service.