Man Is Tried For Stabbing Another After An Argument In a Malaga Bar

A man has been accused of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man several times at a bar in Malaga. The hearing will take place next week and the Prosecutor’s Office is requesting that the suspect is sentenced to six years in prison as well as paying compensation to the victim.

The incident occurred in October 2018 when the victim was inside a bar one morning in Malaga capital, the owner of the premises opened the door to the defendant when he knocked on the door.

Although the bar was closed, as he was known to the owner he was allowed to enter, he then began a discussion when according to the public prosecutor: “suddenly the defendant pulled out a knife and began to stab the other several times.”

The defendant allegedly continued until the victim fell to the ground, where “he continued to stab him several times,” until the violent force of the defendant caused the blade to fall off the knife, the indictment explains. The defendant finally left the bar and threatened “I’m going to kill you.”

The victim suffered several injuries that took 20 days to heal, although he has had chronic complications including neurotic disorders, according to the prosecutor’s letter. The attack has been considered to be attempted murder and in addition to the six-year prison sentence, the public prosecution also asks that the victim is paid 4,440 euros in compensation due to the days in which it took his wounds to heal and the aftermath of the attack.

The trial is scheduled to take place in the Second Section of the Malaga Court next Wednesday, June 16, judicial sources report.

