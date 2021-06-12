In praise of tapas

TAPAS HOMAGE: Representatives from the organising bodies of Almeria province’s World Tapas Day Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

MORE than 50 Almeria province bars and restaurants are celebrating World Tapas Day on June 17.

Held on the third Thursday in June, this year’s edition continues in Almreia province until July 3.

The initiative was recently presented by the Diputacion provincial council, the ASHAL association, which represents the province’s hospitality sector, Almeria city hall and the La Caixa Foundation.

Maria Luisa Cruz, who heads the Diputacion’s Agro-Foods Promotion department and was present at the launch, extolled the province’s products and hospitality industry. World Tapas day honours a gastronomical style that originated in Almeria and whose bars and restaurants are its foremost ambassadors, she pointed out.

“Tapas are one hundred per cent a local product and thanks to Sabores Almeria they are made with Almeria province ingredients,” Cruz said.

ASHAL president Pedro Sanchez-Fortun had words of praise for official institutions.


“This year has been more special than ever owing to the difficulties we are experiencing,” he said in reference to the pandemic.

“But this year’s World Tapas Day is full of surprises, with draws and presents.”

Sanchez-Fortun also reminded Almerienses that they would find a list of participating bars and restaurants on the www.diamundialdelatapa.es website.


