Algarrobo watercourse tamed in Vera

WORK concluded on infrastructure that will prevent the Rambla del Algarrobo watercourse in Vera from flooding in future.

This has been carried out in two phases and began three years ago by directing the stream underground at Salar de los Canos while still leaving sufficient water for the area’s wetlands.

The second phase involved a 1,824-metre open channel ending at the sea in a project that also incorporates the Paseo Maritimo promenade.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Enclosing the Rambla and directing it to the sea was necessary to prevent the frequent floods that occur in the area when the stream overflows during periods of torrential rain,” explained Vera’s Infrastructure councillor Alfonso Garcia.

The project is included in the Plan Especial de la Costa and the €2.55 million cost has been financed via the urban development fees paid by the owners of land affected by the Special Plan affecting the coast.