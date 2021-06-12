Algarrobo watercourse tamed in Vera

Linda Hall
ALGARROBO STREAM: No more flooding during torrential rain Photo credit: Vera town hall

WORK concluded on infrastructure that will prevent the Rambla del Algarrobo watercourse in Vera from flooding in future.

This has been carried out in two phases and began three years ago by directing the stream underground at Salar de los Canos while still leaving sufficient water for the area’s wetlands.

The second phase involved a 1,824-metre open channel ending at the sea in a project that also incorporates the Paseo Maritimo promenade.

“Enclosing the Rambla and directing it to the sea was necessary to prevent the frequent floods that occur in the area when the stream overflows during periods of torrential rain,” explained Vera’s Infrastructure councillor Alfonso Garcia.

The project is included in the Plan Especial de la Costa and the €2.55 million cost has been financed via the urban development fees paid by the owners of land affected by the Special Plan affecting the coast.


Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

