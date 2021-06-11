Time Out Names The Coolest Streets In The World Right Now

Time Out has named the coolest streets in the world right now and two of them are in Spain.

Time Out, a global media and hospitality brand, has debuted its first-ever list naming the World’s Coolest Streets. The top 30 streets listed includes streets in Madrid, Barcelona and Lisbon, Portugal.

“Our first ever World’s Coolest Streets list celebrates the great local businesses and communities that make our cities and streets exciting,” said James Manning, International Editor of Time Out.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“They have kept us going through the past year and it’s more important than ever to support them as the world begins reopening. From outdoor dining to open-air culture, street life is where you can glimpse the future of our cities. Humans are social creatures and these streets are the places to be as we start eating, drinking and socializing together once again,” he added.

The list was formed from the opinions of city residents via the brand’s annual Time Out Index: a global survey of more than 27,000 locals who were each asked to nominate their city’s coolest street. To rank the list, Time Out’s international network of more than 100 local editors and experts factored in food, drink, art, culture, nightlife and community vibes over the past year.

Smith Street, Melbourne Passeig de Sant Joan, Barcelona South Bank, London San Isidro, Havana Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles Witte de Withstraat, Rotterdam Rua Três Rios, São Paulo Haji Lane, Singapore Rua Rodrigues de Faria, Lisbon Calle Thames, Buenos Aires Křižíkova Ulice, Prague 7th Street, Melville, Johannesburg Cat Street, Tokyo 30th Avenue, New York Levinsky Street, Tel Aviv Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago Gran Vía, Madrid Calle Ocho, Miami King Street, Sydney Rua de Miguel Bombarda, Porto Paseo de la Reforma, Mexico City Main Road, Kalk Bay, Cape Town Alserkal Avenue, Dubai Rue Tiquetonne, Paris Mariannenstraße, Berlin Calle José Gálvez, Lima Seaport Boulevard, Boston Jaegersborggade, Copenhagen Allen Avenue, Lagos Star Street, Hong Kong

Find out what Time Out said about your favourite street here.