Time Out Names The Coolest Streets In The World Right Now

By
Deirdre Tynan
-
0
Madrid and Barcelona, along with Lisbon, made the list. Image: Falco/Pixabay.

Time Out has named the coolest streets in the world right now and two of them are in Spain.

Time Out, a global media and hospitality brand, has debuted its first-ever list naming the World’s Coolest Streets. The top 30 streets listed includes streets in Madrid, Barcelona and Lisbon, Portugal.

“Our first ever World’s Coolest Streets list celebrates the great local businesses and communities that make our cities and streets exciting,” said James Manning, International Editor of Time Out.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“They have kept us going through the past year and it’s more important than ever to support them as the world begins reopening. From outdoor dining to open-air culture, street life is where you can glimpse the future of our cities. Humans are social creatures and these streets are the places to be as we start eating, drinking and socializing together once again,” he added.

The list was formed from the opinions of city residents via the brand’s annual Time Out Index: a global survey of more than 27,000 locals who were each asked to nominate their city’s coolest street. To rank the list, Time Out’s international network of more than 100 local editors and experts factored in food, drink, art, culture, nightlife and community vibes over the past year.

  1. Smith Street, Melbourne
  2. Passeig de Sant Joan, Barcelona
  3. South Bank, London
  4. San Isidro, Havana
  5. Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
  6. Witte de Withstraat, Rotterdam
  7. Rua Três Rios, São Paulo
  8. Haji Lane, Singapore
  9. Rua Rodrigues de Faria, Lisbon
  10. Calle Thames, Buenos Aires
  11. Křižíkova Ulice, Prague
  12. 7th Street, Melville, Johannesburg
  13. Cat Street, Tokyo
  14. 30th Avenue, New York
  15. Levinsky Street, Tel Aviv
  16. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
  17. Gran Vía, Madrid
  18. Calle Ocho, Miami
  19. King Street, Sydney
  20. Rua de Miguel Bombarda, Porto
  21. Paseo de la Reforma, Mexico City
  22. Main Road, Kalk Bay, Cape Town
  23. Alserkal Avenue, Dubai
  24. Rue Tiquetonne, Paris
  25. Mariannenstraße, Berlin
  26. Calle José Gálvez, Lima
  27. Seaport Boulevard, Boston
  28. Jaegersborggade, Copenhagen
  29. Allen Avenue, Lagos
  30. Star Street, Hong Kong

Find out what Time Out said about your favourite street here.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here