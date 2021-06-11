The Sculptures Of José Miguel Pino Are Exhibited In The Municipal Hall

The Councillor for Culture, Gema Laguna, reports that the Municipal Exhibition Hall is hosting an exhibition by the Granada-born sculptor, José Miguel Pino.

The Councillor for Culture, Gema Laguna, reports that the Municipal Exhibition Hall is hosting an exhibition by the Granada-born sculptor, José Miguel Pino, which was inaugurated this morning, June 11. It can be visited until June 26, at Calle Almirante Ferrándiz 14, during opening hours from 11am to 2pm and from 6pm to 10pm.

Under the title ‘Awa’ the exhibition brings together about 20 sculptural works that represent animals, such as horses, birds, and insects, most of them life-size, which have been made of bronze and steel, materials that allow the author to reflect movement, the tension and energy contained in an instant.

The author of the sample has explained that “although working with these materials requires a slow and laborious process, it is especially comforting for me to observe the result, since I start from a cold, inert, flat environment and try to get their essence and message.”

Pino was born in Granada on August 15, 1979, and is a senior technician in Sculpture, a specialist in forging, and a graduate in Fine Arts from the UGR. He received the first prize from the Robles Pozo Foundation for his work ‘Chrysaetos’, a metal eagle that has become one of his best-known works.

