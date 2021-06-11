Prince Philip’s Aides Rewarded On Day That Would Have Been His 100th Birthday.

A rare set of Queen’s Honours have been given to the most loyal aides of Prince Philip on the day what would have been the duke’s 100th birthday. The special ‘Demise’ awards serve to recognise the service of those who were closest to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell- the Duke’s long-serving private secretary, treasurer and right-hand man for his last 11 years- was made a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO).

Philip’s valet David Berwick, who worked for the Queen’s consort for 46 years, joining his staff in 1975, received a Member of the Royal Victorian Order (MVO).

All three were invited to walk with senior royals behind Philip’s coffin as it was ferried through the grounds of Windsor Castle on a Land Rover hearse during the funeral in April.

Military officers who carried Prince Philip’s coffin and those who formed part of the Land Rover hearse crew were also recognised

The custom-built Defender was driven by Corporal Louis Murray, with Corporal Craig French beside him. Both men, who serve in the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, have been awarded the Royal Victorian Medal (Silver) for their roles.

Those tasked with organising the ceremonial military aspects of the duke’s funeral have also been honoured. Brigade Major Lieutenant Colonel Guy Stone of the Welsh Guards, who was in overall charge of the military arrangements, has been made an LVO. The 48-year-old, from Notting Hill, west London, said last night he was ‘overwhelmed’ by the honour.

Garrison Sergeant Major Andrew ‘Vern’ Stokes of the Coldstream Guards has been made an MVO for overseeing the practical side of the military’s involvement. The officer, from Telford, Shropshire, said he was ‘hugely delighted yet humbled’.

Twelve members of the Royal Marines and the same number of Grenadier Guards who formed the two coffin bearer parties were also recognised with either the Royal Victorian Medal (Silver) or MVO.