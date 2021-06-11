Police Officer Hit By Car After School Parking Incident In Marbella

Local Police in Marbella have arrested the driver of a car after he drove at an officer who was outside the gates of a Costa del Sol school.

LOCAL POLICE in Marbella have arrested the driver of a car on Wednesday, June 9, after he drove at an officer who was outside the gates of a Costa del Sol school. The driver had just taken his daughter to school and dropped her off at the gates when the officer warned him that he was parked illegally in a pedestrian zone, the parent allegedly ignored the officer’s warnings.

Due to the attitude of the driver, 36, the officer requested a tow truck to come and remove the car, however, the truck did not arrive in time.

When the driver returned to his vehicle having dropped his daughter off at the entrance to the Mario Vargas Llosa primary school on Calle Almensino, he again ignored the officer when asked for identification before driving into him whilst attempting to leave the area.

According to SUR, several witnesses recorded the incident as the driver of the vehicle initially began reversing his car, before he accelerated forwards and hit the officer on the knee, arm and right side. The injured officer took a few steps before falling to the ground.

A patrol from the Marbella Local Police found the driver next to his vehicle and arrested him for the alleged attack on the officer and for disobeying police instructions.

