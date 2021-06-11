Patient Who Refused to be Hospitalised Breaks Doctor’s Nose in Malaga

A PATIENT who refused to be hospitalised broke a doctor’s nose in a Malaga hospital. The patient, who is serving a sentence in a prison in the province, had been transferred to the Virgen de la Victoria Hospital in Malaga on Thursday morning, June 10, with respiratory problems and, after being assessed in the observation room and diagnosed with a respiratory infection, he was recommended to remain hospitalised. A suggestion that did not have the approval of the patient, as reported from the Medical Union of Malaga.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, faced with this situation the health officials conducted a judicial consultation that left the decision to either remain in the hospital or return to prison in the hands of the inmate. Faced with the patient’s refusal to continue at the medical clinic, the doctor told him that he could sign the voluntary discharge, an act that the prisoner did not approve either and he ended up punching the doctor in the face, causing him to break his nose, in the presence of the Guardia Civil officers who were guarding him.

The medical professional, who had to be treated with dizziness so that the fracture was aligned and the continuous nasal bleeding controlled, will file a complaint as soon as he recovers from the injuries. Meanwhile, the prisoner was transferred back to prison, and the Guardia Civil acted ex officio when opening proceedings of what they had witnessed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This new case of aggression against health workers has been condemned and a solidarity meeting has been called for next Monday, June 14, at 11am, at the entrance to the Emergency Service of the hospital.