MARBELLA Celebrates The Day Of Its Patron Saint San Bernabé



Ángeles Muñoz chaired the annual raising of the flags on the balcony of Mabella City Hall, yesterday, Thursday 10, in preparation for the Great Day of Marbella, in memory of its patron saint, San Bernabé, which will be commemorated today Friday 11.

The event was also attended by the other councillors from Marbella City Hall, including Enrique Rodríguez, who is the youngest member of the City Council, who was bestowed the great honour of waving the municipal emblem from the balcony.

Ms Muñoz said, “It is one of the appointments that we have been able to celebrate without compromising security due to the influx of people”, pointing out that it is “very symbolic that one day before the feast of our Patron we place the Banner on the town hall balcony and also accompanied by our queens and ladies, as well as the flamenco fashion models and designers who are also starring this week”.

As the mayor added, “Without a doubt, we are in an edition marked by responsibility due to the pandemic, although we cannot forget to enjoy and live these days, but, with caution, because we must continue to be aware that the health crisis has not yet been overcome”.