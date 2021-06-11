Malaga-based business man brings Realty One to Spain, the country is a strategic gateway to Realty ONE Group International’s European expansion.

Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and one of the fastest growing franchisors today, has sold the franchise rights to a new owner in Spain who looks to bring the company’s dynamic COOLTURE, branding, coaching and unique business model to the thriving country.

Malaga-based Istvan Pasku, an established businessman in multiple countries with a record of success as a marketer, entrepreneur and franchisor, has acquired the franchising rights in Spain. Realty ONE Group has been speaking with partners like Pasku for nearly two years as part of the company’s disciplined approach to global growth.

“We couldn’t have found a better, more knowledgeable partner, than Istvan in opening doors in this beautiful country. Istvan is hungry to achieve success, is a loving family man, and has a passion for helping others reach their goals just as he has,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group.

As a serial entrepreneur, Pasku has become a proficient marketer and has launched several successful international businesses. After experiencing a number of real estate property transactions himself, Pasku sees the opportunity to bring a new, more modern and exciting way of doing real estate to Spain.

“We are so happy to give real estate professionals the opportunity to reach their dreams,” said Istvan.

“We truly believe that our success is their success and we are willing to support every member of Realty ONE Group Spain in pursuit of their dreams,” he added.

Realty ONE Group International has heavily invested in its infrastructure to provide extraordinary service and support to existing and future franchise owners, evolving all aspects of its business, preparing to support 100 thousand real estate professionals around the globe.

The UNBrokerage, as it is known in the industry, has more than 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 300 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and just announced it has sold the franchise rights to Singapore.