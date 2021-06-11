EURO 2020 Kicks Off In Rome’s Olympic Stadium with Turkey versus Italy



The European Championships 2020 kicked off tonight, Friday, June 11, celebrating its 60th anniversary, albeit one year late thanks to the pandemic, but remember the old saying, ‘better late than never’.

Two legends of Italian football Francesco Totti, historic captain of Roma, and Alessandro Nesta, formerly of Lazio and Milan, welcomed the Euros to Italy, as Nesta said, “Ciao Roma,” followed by “Ciao Europa” uttered by Totti.

Turkey versus Italy, in Group A, was the first match of the tournament, but before any ball could be kicked, the 16,000 spectators present at the Olympic Stadium in Rome were treated to the opening ceremony, which included the amazing spectacle of international tenor Andrea Bocelli singing the famous aria “Nessun Dorma“, accompanied by a pyrotechnic show and choreography with 24 fluctuating balloons.

As Euro 2020 kicks off, the match itself resulted in an emphatic win for the Italians, and after the way they played, a few other countries will be a bit nervous this evening at the thought of having to play against them, as two of their big names – Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne – kicked the campaign off in style with a goal each.

An evenly balanced for half suddenly changed after Turkey’s Merih Demiral turned a Domenico Berardi cross into his own net after 53 minutes, before Immobile added a second on 66 minutes, and Insigne claiming Italy’s third in the 77th minute, and in all honesty, Turkey were simply not in the match at all, displaying a very poor performance.

An incredible statistic from this match is that it was the first time Italy had scored more than two goals in a game in 39 European Championship matches.

Thank you for reading, and don't forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.